Fire damages Rossburg Municipal Building

ROSSBURG – What started as a mulch fire Monday evening quickly developed into a dangerous situation as it spread to the inside of the Village of Rossburg Municipal Building.

At approximately 6:44 p.m., emergency personnel from the Rossburg Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded along with mutual aid from Versailles, Ansonia, Burkettsville and North Star Fire Departments to the Rossburg Municipal Building located at the corner of West Main and Ross Streets to the reports of smoke coming from the top of the building and flames showing at the bottom.

According to Rossburg Fire Chief Doug Cothran, arriving crews reported light smoke showing from the structure as they forced entry through a rear walk-through door as well as beginning to extinguish an exterior mulch fire.”It was obvious it had gone through the wall and up under the edge spreading to the inside,” commented Chief Cothran, who credits a quick knockdown of the fire in saving the structure. “Thankfully the damage was minimal, just a few charred 2×4’s, but we were lucky and the building still remains in good shape,” he added.

The cause and nature of the fire will remain under investigation by the Rossburg Fire Department.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the Rossburg Municipal Building on the report of a mulch fire that spread to the building.