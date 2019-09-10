Oakley Place celebrating

GREENVILLE — Oakley Place is the scene of employee festivities for National Assisted Living Week this week.

Located at 1275 Northview Drive in Greenville, the facility has been in existence since 1997 and has staff with 21 years of longevity, according to Sandy Baker, community relations manager.

On Monday, employees were treated to cake and balloons as well as a photo opportunity session, and on Tuesday, there were chair massages for employees and an ice cream social for residents and employees.

Today, the employee picnic will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

“Bring your family to Caddy Shack Golf, 350 N. Ohio St., in Greenville for free driving range and put putt. There will be door prizes, pulled chicken, pulled pork and vegetables provided by Oakley Place,” Baker said. “Carry in something delicious to eat.”

To round out the week of celebration, there will be free pizza delivered to the facility for the staff lunch and dinner on both Thursday and Friday.

Nikki Nealeigh is executive director of The Oakley Place. Grace Hearn is community service manager, and LPNs are Becky Floyd and Rachel Hughes.

Among those celebrating National Assisted Living Week at Oakley Place this week are, from left to right, Sandy Baker, Becky Floyd, Nikki Nealeigh, Grace Hearn, Rachel Hughes, Martin Grilliot, Janet Wideman Nicole Cline, Karen Crowe, Kathy Weaver, Carrie Guillozet, and Monica Hupman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_NEW-OAKLEY-PLACE.jpg Among those celebrating National Assisted Living Week at Oakley Place this week are, from left to right, Sandy Baker, Becky Floyd, Nikki Nealeigh, Grace Hearn, Rachel Hughes, Martin Grilliot, Janet Wideman Nicole Cline, Karen Crowe, Kathy Weaver, Carrie Guillozet, and Monica Hupman. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

