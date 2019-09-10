Gas leak leads to evacuations

GREENVILLE – A gas leak Tuesday afternoon north of downtown Greenville led to a brief street closure and evacuations.

At approximately 9:51 a.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville Fire Department responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to the area of Broadway and Water Street in regards to a gas line struck by construction crews.

According to Chief Russ Thompson of the Greenville Fire Department, a contractor working on the Broadway street project struck a high-pressure gas line while digging out the ground in preparation of constructing new sidewalks. An attempt to evacuate nearby residences was made while crews worked to close the area to passing motorists. Vectren crews were called to the scene where repairs began.

There was no estimate of how long the repairs will take to complete. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Greenville Police and Fire blocked off a portion of North Broadway following a gas leak. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_gas-leak-web.jpg Greenville Police and Fire blocked off a portion of North Broadway following a gas leak. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com