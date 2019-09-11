Genealogy workshop

GREENVILLE – Darke County Genealogy’s Fall Workshop will be Saturday, Oct. 5. This workshop will be at Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, with featured speaker Dana Palmer.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; pack your lunch, drinks and dessert furnished. Juice, coffee, rolls/muffins, and fruit will be available in the morning. Pre-Registration before Sept. 25 is $20; at the door registration will be $25. Mail to Karen Besecker, 4266 Kilbourn Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304.

Topic 1 will be: Effectively using Ancestor.com; Topic 2: Using Fold 3 for Military Research; Topic 3: Reading Germany Handwriting; and Topic 4: Ohio a Genealogy Treasure. The workshop will end at approximately 3:30 p.m. For more information, contact karen.besecker@gmail.com or call Linda Riley at (937) 548-8295.