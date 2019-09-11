ESCC teamwork for CCP

PIQUA – Since the introduction of College Credit Plus (CCP) in 2015, Edison State Community College has experienced a 54 percent increase in fall semester CCP headcount and a 57 percent increase in fall semester CCP credit hours.

Dr. Doreen Larson, President of Edison State, explained, “The vision of Ohio’s College Credit Plus program is to increase the number of high school students attending college and help more students to obtain college degrees.”

This growth can be attributed to partnerships formed with over 40 public and private high schools, as well as homeschooled families.

Edison State’s CCP model embeds Enrollment Managers in high schools. This approach coordinates enrollment and advising support so that students and staff have convenient access to pertinent information, which enables Edison State to deliver high quality, student-centered programs while also providing customized partnerships with each high school.

“Our model ensures that students, parents, high school counselors, and college advisors are on the same page, have ongoing communications, and have a clear plan to achieve their goals. We go beyond the basic requirements of CCP programming to truly create a team that puts the students first,” said Larson.

Edison State currently partners with high schools located in the following counties: Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Logan, Preble, and Shelby.

CCP has built on the success of previous programs such as PSEOP and dual enrollment. Through the program, students have the opportunity to earn up to sixty college credits in two years before graduating from high school. Course credits earned are transferable to four-year universities under strong articulation agreements.

CCP students who opt to continue their college education at Edison State after high school may qualify for one of two scholarships worth up to 100-percent tuition.

For more information about Edison State’s CCP program or scholarship opportunities, visit www.edisonhio.edu/ccp or call (937) 778-8600.