Workshop focuses on easing pain

GREENVILLE – Chronic pain that lasts for longer than three to six months can take both a physical and emotional toll. Sign up today for an evidence-based, six-week workshop proven to help people who live with chronic pain to find strategies and skills to better manage and address it every day. This workshop is for adults living with chronic pain themselves, and/or their caregivers.

This free, small-group, interactive workshop series will be held at the Family Health Center, 5735 Meeker Road, in Greenville, on Fridays, Oct. 25 through Dec. 6. (No session will be held on Nov. 29). Workshop sessions begin at 2 p.m. and end no later than 4:30 p.m.

Class size is limited and a minimum number of participants are required for the workshop to be held.

Register today by contacting Jane Urlage at (937) 547-2319, ext. 1229, or jurlage@familyhealthservicesorg.

Workshop topics include pain management, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about your pain. Moving Easy, a gentle movement program is introduced in week three, and participants receive a free CD to continue the program at home.

Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain, and a relaxation CD.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.