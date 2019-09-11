VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invites the community to join Monica L. Walker, Elder Services Coordinator, Elder Justice Unit – Consumer Protection Section, Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for an Elder Financial Exploitation Seminar. This educational seminar is a free event and is open to the public. It will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6-7 p.m., at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 200 Marker Road, Versailles.

Learn how to prevent and combat elder financial exploitation. This workshop will address the warning signs and legal interventions available to effectively respond to elder financial exploitation. Participants will be introduced to conceptual tools and interventions to assist victims of financial exploitation. The US Department of Justice reports that older adults in our country lose more than 2.9 billion dollars annual from financial exploitation. Perpetrators are generally family members or other people that the victim trusts, and shrewd scam artists target these vulnerable populations. This workshop examines the financial capacity and subsequent risk of financial exploitation affecting individuals with diminished cognitive aptitude.

Seating is limited and reservations are needed. For more information or to RSVP, contact Casey Ellis at 937-526-5570 or CEllis@VersaillesRehab.com.

To learn more about Versailles Rehab or to schedule a personalized tour, call 937-526-5570.