GPD investigates hit-and-run

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning hit-and-run that left residents in the surrounding neighborhood without power. At approximately 6:09 a.m., personnel from the Greenville Fire Department along with officers from the Greenville Police Department responded to the area of East Fourth and Tecumseh Streets in regards to a utility pole damaged in a hit-and-run with power lines downed.

According to the initial report, a silver pickup truck is believed to have been traveling eastbound on East Fourth Street when the vehicle struck and broke off a utility pole causing damage to the lines and leaving residents in the area without power. The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the incident.

Crews from the Dayton Power and Light Company have been called to the scene and repairs have been begun to restore power to the area.

The Greenville Police Department is currently investigating the incident and following leads to the whereabouts of the driver and vehicle involved.

Greenville Police and Fire blocked off East Fourth and Tecumseh Streets as they investigated a hit-and-run and a downed power pole. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_hit-and-run-web.jpg Greenville Police and Fire blocked off East Fourth and Tecumseh Streets as they investigated a hit-and-run and a downed power pole. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com