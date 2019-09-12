AHB will perform in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ind. – The 55-member America’s Hometown Band from Muncie travels to Winchester, Indiana on Sunday, Sept. 22, to deliver a concert of patriotic fare at 3 p.m. on the Bicentennial Plaza. This site is located on the south side of the Randolph County square, 100 S. Main St., Winchester.

The free, outdoor concert is part of Randolph County’s 2019 Bicentennial Plaza Celebration, which begins at 2:30 p.m. with a free ice cream social. The public is invited. Free parking is nearby. In case of rain, the celebration relocates to the commons and auditorium at Winchester High School, 700 North Union St., in Winchester.

The musical conductors for this AHB outing are Rachel Eldridge and Charles Routh; musical director is Roger McConnell. The AHB organization is grateful to the many East Central Indiana area sponsors who help make this free public event available.