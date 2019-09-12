Smithsonian Museum Day

GREENVILLE – Don’t miss your chance to tour Garst Museum for free on Saturday, Sept. 21. Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian Magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on this special day. Get your free ticket at www.smithsonian.com/museumday

Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, will be open on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.garstmuseum.org.