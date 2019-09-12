Greenville Fall Clean Up

GREENVILLE – Rumpke Waste, Inc. will provide Fall Clean Up service for the residents of the City of Greenville during their scheduled pick-up day of the week of Oct. 14-18. This is for large items only – no bags.

The following items will be accepted for removal with a limit of five large items – push type lawnmower (60-pound limit), refrigerator with Freon removed by a technician, water heater, stove, washer, dryer, bed springs or mattress, furniture, lawn furniture, bicycles, television, stereo equipment, microwave oven, computer monitor, carpet cut and tied in no more than four-foot lengths, construction debris tied in no more than four-foot lengths, and branches bundled and tied in no more than 4×2-foot lengths (must have a yard waste sticker attached).

Rumpke will not accept 50-65 gallon drums, fence roll, hazardous waste, liquids, asbestos, gas propane bottles, tires or yard waste without a sticker.