GREENVILLE – Memory Lane Dance will present At the Hop on Sept. 16, 1-3:30 p.m., at the Greenville VFW. Come and enjoy entertainment by Tom Everhart and music from the 50s and 60s.

Memory Lane Dance is sponsored by Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

There is a $3 cover charge, carry-in dinner and a cash bar. There will be a prize for best dressed and a jitterbug contest.

For more information, call 547-1905 or 548-4004.