New police chief is official

ARCANUM — A swearing-in and badge pinning ceremony for new police Chief Marcus Ballinger was held during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Ballinger stated he was humbled and honored, as was his family, to be chosen as the village police chief. He also shared how, early in his career as a young police officer in Plain City, he was taught to develop a mission statement. It is a statement he continues to live by in both his professional and personal life.

That mission statement, as shared by Ballinger, is to “provide our community with a well-trained police department that will exhibit professionalism at all times. We will continually seek interaction and involvement with our citizens to ensure that we provide them with the safety and security they deserve for the quality of life they desire.”

“That is the new Arcanum police department mission statement,” said Ballinger who was joined by his wife, Erin, during the ceremony.

Ballinger has already been busy with several projects, including an update to policy and procedures for special functions. Discussions were also held on increasing pay for part-time police department employees and applying for grants to assist the department.

“We’re fortunate to have a chief [who] writes grants, [who] is looking for grants for that money out there,” said Rick Genovesi, council member and chair of the safety committee, “Instead of just coming to the people, it’s fantastic.”

The community will have another opportunity to meet Chief Ballinger during a Public Safety Night that will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Arcanum-Butler High School cafeteria/auditorium.

Mayor Greg Baumle commended Sergeant Tim Zellers for filling in as acting police chief for the village. “He’s done a great job and appreciate everything he did and thank him for his efforts.”

Moving on to administrative reports, Bill Kessler, village administrator, gave an update on the North Street project.

“Things are happening,” said Kessler with the contractor deciding to take out the road before the stumps. Updates and information regarding the project have been sent via CodeRED. Approximately 60 percent of the village is utilizing the app that delivers location-specific, and time-sensitive information to anyone opted into the service. Sign-up is available at the village administrative building on 1 Pop Rite Drive or online at villageofarcanum.com.

“There will be a lot of notifications going out on this project,” continued Kessler who is also looking into software that assists with zoning violation reporting and permitting.

Council was also provided an update on EzPay iCloud for online utility payments which will go live on Nov. 4

Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. every second and last Tuesday of the month at the All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive. The public is encouraged to attend.

