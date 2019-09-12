GREENVILLE – Do you have talent? Show off your skills at the “Darke County’s Got Talent” competition at the 1st annual Harvest Spectacular Food Truck Rally on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Ohio Center Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds starting at 1 p.m. Deadline for entry will be Wednesday, Sept. 25.

With the talent search open to acts of all ages, Darke County’s Got Talent is searching for hopeful stars, including singers, dancers, comedians, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists or any other talent. There is no fee to participate in the event.

The talent acts will have a chance to perform on stage hoping to win the first place prize of $250, second place $150 and third place $100. Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your talent. Darke County’s Got Talent will be an entertaining show, fun for the whole family.

For an application, email Jason at thepromoterllc@gmail.com or fill out the online application at: https://jenniblackburn.wufoo.com/forms/darke-countys-got-talent/