State report cards released

DARKE COUNTY – The 2019 Ohio school report cards were released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE).

This is the second time each of the state’s public school districts received an overall letter grade, which illustrates performance in six specific components — achievement, progress, graduation rate, gap closing, improved at-risk K-3 readers and prepared for success.

According to the ODE’s website, the overall grade is calculated using results from the six components.

While Greenville City Schools’ overall grade is a D, district administrators are happy with improvements in several areas of the annual grade card.

“We are pleased that there is improvement in many areas and will continue to address areas that need improvement,” said Greenville Superintendent Doug Fries

Greenville City Schools 2019 report card highlight’s include these positives:

District Gap Closing: Has moved from a F in 2017 to a D in 2018 to a B in 2019

Graduation Rate – Greenville’s graduation rate for the 7th year in a row has been at 90 percent or just below in both the 4 and 5 year graduation rate. This has earned the district a B in this category consistently. This is an important factor as students exit the district for college and career readiness..

K-3 Literacy – Greenville moved from a D in 2018 to a C in 2019.

Elementary Progress Component – Greenville earned a C in 2018, moved to a B in 2019.

Greenville’s Elementary Gifted component moved from a F in 2018 to a C in 2019.

Greenville’s High School AMO (Annual Measurable Objectives) has improved from a F in 2018 to a C in 2019.

“The district will continue to strive to improve all areas of the report card and particularly in the area of the growth category for all students,” Fries added.

The overall grades for the remaining Darke County school districts are:

Ansonia – C

Arcanum-Butler – B

Franklin Monroe – C

Mississinawa Valley – B

Tri-Village – B

Versailles – B

The components evaluated on the report card are explained as follows:

Achievement — (20 percent of overall grade) — Number of students who passed the state tests and how well they performed.

Progress — (20 percent) — Growth of all students based on their past performances.

Gap closing — (15 percent) — How well districts and schools are meeting expectations for all students, especially the most vulnerable.

Improving at-risk K-3 readers — (15 percent) — Success in getting struggling readers on track to proficiency in third grade and beyond.

Graduation Rate — (15 percent) — Graduation Rate for students in four or five years.

Prepared for Success — (15 percent) — Preparation for future opportunities, whether training in a technical field, preparation for work or college.

Other report card terms and rating categories include:

Performance index — How well did students perform on the tests overall.

Value added — A measure of growth by individual students.

Full details may be found with a 2019 school report card guide from the Ohio Department of Education by visiting https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at shartley@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at shartley@aimmediamidwest.com.

Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com