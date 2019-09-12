Driver injured in rollover

PATTERSON TWP. – A single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon resulted in a teenage driver being transported to the hospital for their injuries. At approximately 2:20 p.m., Emergency personnel from the Osgood Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the intersection of Mangen and Bulcher Roads in regards to a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a red Pontiac G6, driven by Lily George 21, of Versailles, was northbound on Mangen Road when she swerved to avoid two dogs in the roadway forcing her to travel off the right side of the road, rolling multiple times, before coming to rest on its top in a field. The driver of the Pontiac was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for her injuries. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A driver reportedly swerved to miss two dogs and crashed her vehicle. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_teen-roll-over-web-1.jpg A driver reportedly swerved to miss two dogs and crashed her vehicle. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com