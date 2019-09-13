MV ready for Fall Fair

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter is having its 50th annual Fall Fair on Oct. 3, 5-7 p.m. All members are selling dinner tickets.

The menu for an adult meal is a half BBQ chicken or two slices of ham, green beans, applesauce, potatoes, roll, a slice of Mrs. Wick’s pie, and an orange drink. Adult dinners can be purchased for $8 and children dinners can be purchased for $6. A child’s meal is a quarter BBQ chicken or one slice of ham, a half serving of potato, green beans, applesauce, roll, a slice of Mrs. Wick’s pie, and an orange drink. The dinners can be picked up and eaten in the cafetorium or carried out from the cafeteria.

In addition, the chapter is collecting monetary donations to be in the Fall Fair ad booklet. An ad booklet is a publication where all of the donors will be placed highest donation to lowest as a way to promote his/her respected business. All proceeds will go towards supporting a portion of leadership conferences, registration for career development contests, camp, and conventions.

In the ag shop, all members will have shop and crop exhibits for all the public to see.

If anyone would like dinner tickets or would like to donate towards the ad booklet, talk to any FFA member or call (937)-968-4464 ext. 2479. Come out and enjoy their activities see how Fall Fair has evolved over the last 50 years.

In conjunction with Fall Fair the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC Business Professionals of America (BPA) will be conducting a silent auction.