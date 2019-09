BRADFORD – Beginning Oct. 1, the Bradford Community Club will be taking orders for Hometown Hero Banners to honor local veterans.

Banners are $100 each and will be displayed throughout the village from Memorial Day to Veterans Day for two years.

If you are interested in placing an order for a banner, contact Julie Wombold at 423-3721, or pick up an order form at the Bradford Community Club or Clark’s Pizza House in Bradford.

Space is limited.