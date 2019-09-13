AIE opens with Fitzgeralds

GREENVILLE – The Fitzgeralds, step-dancing fiddling siblings from Canada’s Ottawa Valley, will perform for high school students in all local public schools Sept. 17-20, opening Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts in Education 2019-2020 season. “The Fitzgeralds energetically share their cultural heritage through the music and dance that they have been immersed in for their entire lives,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Our students will be entertained, educated, and inspired by these amazing artists who are simply doing what they were born to do,” he concluded.

DCCA’s AIE program presents high quality professional artists who perform for students in all grade levels in each local public school at no cost to the students. Other presentations during the upcoming year include DuffleBag Theatre’s interactive celebration of storytelling for kindergarten through third grade students Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, a cappella group VoicePlay performing for junior high students at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall Dec. 10-13, and Guitar Man Jim McCutcheon bringing his highly contagious enthusiasm and love for music to fourth through sixth-graders Jan. 6-10.

Sponsors of DCCA’s Arts in Education series are Bach to Rock, Richard Baker, Greenville Federal, Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Gordon Orthodontics, Greenville Technology, Inc., The Mandy Green Fund, Edison State Community College, Ramco, Wayne Health Care, Jordan Insurance Agency, the John R. and Miriam Knick Fund of the Darke County Foundation, the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust, and the Harry D. Stephens Memorial Trust. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support A.I.E., as do all local school districts.

The Fitzgeralds will also open DCCA’s Artists Series season with a performance at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets for that show are $25, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at (937) 547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org, or at the door if any remain by show time. Arts in Education presentations are free and open to the public; performance times are scheduled in cooperation with the schools. Contact DCCA for more information.