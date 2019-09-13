Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash where a bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning. At approximately 1:18 a.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue and officers from the Greenville Police Department responded to the 300 Block of Devor Street in reference to a reported hit-and-run with injuries.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a vehicle was traveling in the area of the 300 block of Devor Street when it struck a male subject on a bicycle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene. The bicyclist was treated by Greenville Township Rescue before to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for his injuries.

Initial reports indicated the suspect vehicle may have been one that matched the description of a vehicle pulled over earlier in the evening during a traffic stop. Officers worked to locate that vehicle in an alley behind the 400 block of Front Street and made a possible match using the vehicle description as well as damage to the vehicle. Officers were able to compare that information to that of an eye witness statement and evidence found at the scene.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Greenville Police and Fire and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the scene of a hit-and-run where a bicyclist was injured. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_hit-and-run-web-1.jpg Greenville Police and Fire and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the scene of a hit-and-run where a bicyclist was injured. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com