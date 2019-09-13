Greenville FFA asking for sheet donations

GREENVILLE — The Greenville FFA Chapter is currently asking for donations of both flat and/or fitted sheets for its upcoming Safety Awareness Day activity.

This is an activity the FFA conducts each year at the fairgrounds with first-graders in Greenville City Schools and St. Mary’s Schools.

The FFA students will be using the sheets to cover the straw bales so students; legs will not get scratched.

Sheets should be clean with little to no holes. There will be a drop off box at the high school by door 22, where the AG shop is located. The box will be painted bright yellow; please put sheets inside the box or if you have a large bag then please leave underneath or beside the box.

For more information, contact FFA adviser Karri Sherman at ksherman@gcswave.com or (937)-548-4188 ext. 1150.

~ Submitted by FFA Reporter Madison Werner