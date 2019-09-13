New PCS center: ‘It’s ours’

DARKE COUNTY – Since the end of July, nearly 80 Darke County residents have been enjoying their new Life Enrichment Center, as part of the Person Centered Services (PCS) program.

PCS began work earlier this year on their new facility – the former Early Bird Newspaper location at 5312 Sebring-Warner Road. The renovation was completed by Brumbaugh Construction.

The Early Bird moved to its current location at 100 Washington Ave., Greenville in November 2018.

Formerly part of Wayne Industries, Darke County’s Person Centered Services, or PCS, became affiliated with the private company owned by Kenneth Albert and Greg Wehr in January 2016. PCS is based in Columbus and currently provides services for those with developmental disabilities in 16 Ohio counties. Funding for services comes from Medicaid waivers, said Bobbi Spurrier, Darke County PSC Director.

Spurrier has worked the past 26 years with the county’s developmentally disabled clients and is ecstatic about the newly renovated center.

“It’s awesome,” Spurrier said, pointing out space that includes rooms dedicated to the many activities and programs PCS offers its adult clients.

“We have between 60-65 individuals on a day-to-day basis here,” Spurrier said.

Programs offered include community-based volunteer opportunities, life skills training and career opportunities in the facility’s Work Training Center..

PCS clients currently complete tasks for Midmark, Whirlpool and GTI, Spurrier explained, spending about six hours per day on work projects. For example, on Tuesday, workers were counting out stacks of gaskets for Whirlpool blenders. Another group was folding brochures for a local company.

In one of the activity rooms, a group was busy making beaded necklaces and bracelets, which are sold at Readmore’s Hallmark in Greenville.

Volunteer opportunities include dusting shelves at the Greenville Public Library, cleaning up at area parks and delivering meals to Veterans as part of the VFW program.

“One of the corporate goals for PCS,” Spurrier said, “is for everyone to give back to the community. We keep pretty busy around here.”

Having their very own facility to manage all these activities has been very beneficial, agreed some of the clients who were gathered at PCS on Tuesday.

Prior to their move to Sebring-Warner Road, PCS was renting space from Darke County Developmental Disabilities (Wayne Industries) on Jaysville-St.Johns Road.

“We like it here because it’s ours,” Spurrier said.

By Susan Hartley

