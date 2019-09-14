Dinners benefit United Way

GREENVILLE – It’s the same question every night … what’s for dinner? How about a delicious Romer’s Chicken Dinner? The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Wednesday, Oct. 2 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies.
The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ chicken, applesauce, potato chips, and dinner roll. Tickets are $8 and are pre-sale only. Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s, 118 E. Main St., from 4-6 p.m. Drive thru and dinner is ready. To purchase tickets, stop by the Darke County United Way office, 207 E. Fourth St., Greenville.
Darke County United Way board members will be ready to serve you on Wednesday, Oct. 2.