Dinners benefit United Way

GREENVILLE – It’s the same question every night … what’s for dinner? How about a delicious Romer’s Chicken Dinner? The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Wednesday, Oct. 2 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies.

The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ chicken, applesauce, potato chips, and dinner roll. Tickets are $8 and are pre-sale only. Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s, 118 E. Main St., from 4-6 p.m. Drive thru and dinner is ready. To purchase tickets, stop by the Darke County United Way office, 207 E. Fourth St., Greenville.