Laughlins inducted into HOF

GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Golf Tournament Committee recently inducted Ray and Bettye Laughlin into the Annie Oakley Golf Tournament Hall of Fame, which was established in 2006, the year of the tournament’s 25th anniversary.

Criteria for this honor was decided by the committee and consists of long term participation, enthusiasm, and support of the committee’s goals in helping Darke County cancer patients. Ray and Bettye accepted the award from Ed Curry, chairman of the golf tournament. The Laughlins have devoted years of service to the golf tournament and the community.

The Annie Oakley Golf Committee and the Cancer Association of Darke County are very much appreciative of the support that Ray and Bettye have given through the years.