Potters and jewelry at Mill

GREENVILLE – “Art at the Mill” will feature the stone and sterling jewelry of Richmond, Indiana artist Terri Logan along with “BOWLS!” created by the Millrace Potters Collective from Sept. 27 through Oct. 20. This exhibit in the Clark Gallery at historic Bear’s Mill opens on the final Friday of September with a reception from 6-8 p.m. offering finger food and drinks as well as brief talks by the artists who will share information about their work, methods, and inspiration at 7 p.m. “Art at the Mill,” curated by Jan Roestamadji and Julie Clark is free and open to the public.

According to Ms. Clark, herself one of the exhibiting artists, “BOWLS!”will include functional and decorative bowls of all sizes and shapes. “We are using many different techniques to make serving bowls, cereal bowls, mixing bowls, bowls meant for floral arranging, and much, much more,” the potter and former-co-owner of Bear’s Mill stated. Roestamadji highly recommends the work of fellow silversmith Terri Logan, saying that Ms. Logan’s artistic esthetic in making wearable art objects makes her a welcomed repeat exhibitor at the Mill. “Her pieces look stunning as a one-of-a-kind separate or together with other pieces; proud owners of Terri’s work know that they have a keepsake that will last forever and be handed down from generation to generation,” Ms. Roestamadji concluded.

Logan utilized art in many forms of treatment, diagnosis, and prevention during her 18-year career as a psychotherapist before deciding to devote all of her energy to the arts. “Art was my first real language,” she says. “I began making art around the age of three; upon approaching retirement from an intense and demanding profession, I took a jewelry class, and I was three years old once again!” she explained. She creates her jewelry with stones found in nearby rivers or the Great Lakes which she creatively sets in sterling silver.

The Millrace Potters Collective is made up of four friends who share clays, glazes, and other tools of their trade as well as a love for their craft; their collaborations inspire them to joyfully experiment and create, stretching their imaginations while learning new skills and honing their abundant talents. In addition to Clark, whose work displays a simple modern yet rustic aesthetic, the Collective includes Salt Lake City native Dionne Mayhew, who at one time served as manager of the Mill store and credits Ms. Clark with teaching her about clay, firing, design, and form, Rita Wiley, who has collaborated with Ms. Clark for decades and says that she enjoys her pursuit of the endless possibilities of ceramics, as well as Loretta Wray, who also once managed the Mill store, and who derives the forms, shapes, and colors in her pottery from nature and is inspired by the wonder of creation. Their new work is always eagerly anticipated by the many fans of their creative output, who happily seek to add to their treasured collections.

Owned and operated by Friends of Bear’s Mill, the historic mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road about five miles east of Greenville. “Art at the Mill” is funded in part by a grant from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, and can be viewed during regular Mill store hours. Current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or www.bearsmill.org.