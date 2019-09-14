Food trucks and talent show

GREENVILLE – Darke County will showcase its inaugural Harvest Spectacular Food Truck Rally & Darke County’s Got Talent Competition on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds. The event will be rain or shine with free admission to the event.

The event will feature food trucks from the local area and also some unique options from Montgomery, Hamilton and Mercer Counties. There will be something for everyone to choose from including gluten-free options. The trucks confirmed so far are: A & B Coffee, Buckeye Burgers, Crème de la Crème Cakery, The Homestead Spud, Gyro Palace, Kettle Fixins, Kona Ice, Lilia’s Outside Café, Little Z’s Concessions, McNasty’s, Nacho Pig, Mikesell’s Concessions, Roll on In, Sinsational Sandwiches, Tennessie’s Philippine Cuisine and This Little Swine of Mine.

They have a huge variety of music for everyone to enjoy in the gazebo including several local musicians performing choir show music, bluegrass, country, rock & roll. The live entertainment includes the following: Abby Bower from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Greenville Waivaires from 11-11:45 a.m., local Darke County favorite Noah Back from noon-1:30 p.m., The Green de Villes from 2-3 p.m., The Corn Drinkers from 3:30-4:45 p.m. and their featured band for the day will be the 2016 American Idol top 16 finalist country singer and musician Alexis Gomez.

They will be hosting the “Darke County’s Got Talent” competition starting at 1 p.m. in the Ohio Center Building. They welcome singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, choirs, school groups, church groups or anybody with a talent to share. First place winner will receive $250, second place will receive $150 and third place will receive $100. If you are interested in participating, email Jason for an application at: thepromoterllc@gmail.com.

They also have several kid-friendly activities, including pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, Willie the Clown balloon artist, carnival games and fall hay wagon rides provided by RoDaO Farm from Arcanum.

Go to the registration table located near the “Mike Tent” to enter your name in a drawing for a chance to win over $500 in prizes donated from local restaurants and businesses. Winners will be announced each hour and you can collect your prize at the Mike Tent.

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, you can go to the following www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the “Events” tab for the Harvest Spectacular Food Truck Rally & Craft Show.

Contact Jason Blackburn for more information at 937-621-2166 or email thepromoterllc@gmail.com.