Food for Fines at WMPL

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library is thrilled to announce that is running the Food for Fines program throughout the month of September. This is a way for the library to support the community by providing food to the Versailles Food Pantry and help patrons clear up fines on their accounts.

Anyone can bring to the library food or other supplies needed at the pantry, such as paper products and cleaning supplies, to have fines taken off accounts. The Food for Fines program began Sept. 1 and will continue throughout the month.

The donations given to the library during September will go directly to the Versailles food pantry; each donation helps the local community.

Donations are welcome anytime. For more information about this or anything else happening at the library, call 937-526-3416 or visit www.worch.lib.oh.us.