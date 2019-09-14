Safari comes to WMPL

VERSAILLES – Gene Cordonnier, of Russia, will be presenting two programs, The Wild Kingdom of Tanzania, at Worch Memorial Public Library, which will include stunning animal and landscape photos, interesting facts about the area, people and animals and travel tips.

Cordonnier will be at the library on Monday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m., and on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6 p.m. His presentations are guaranteed to be entertaining for all ages, as each will include a wide assortment of action packed photos and an interesting recount of the variety of experiences on the trip.

This is not a two part series. Each presentation will be slightly different, but equally entertaining. Attend both or one. Signup is requested, which can be done through the library Facebook or by stopping in the library. For more information about this or anything else happening at the library, call 937-526-3416 or visit the library website at www.worch.lib.oh.us.