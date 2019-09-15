New members on BBBS board

SIDNEY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is pleased to announce the newest members to their Board of Trustees. New members include Todd Durham, Carol Pierce, Andrew Shaffer, Scott Smith, Carlena Sneed, and Jerrod Thomas. Durham is vice president and trust officer with Second National Bank. Pierce is a digital media, print and billboard consultant with Sidney Daily News. Shaffer is owner of Andrew Shaffer State Farm Insurance. Smith is an asset manager with Mutual Federal. Sneed is an events coordinator with The Winery at Versailles. Thomas is a human resources representative with Wilson Health.

The returning board members include: Mindy Adams, a CPA with KPMG; Eric Ambos, assistant prosecutor with Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office; Chad Beanblossom, vice president of regional branches with Edison State Community College; John Coffield, Shelby County Treasurer; Eric Fee, owner of Tribute Funeral Homes; Terri Flood, vice president of business development for Wayne HealthCare; Peggy Foutz, administrative specialist for Financial Achievement Services, Inc.; Jennifer Henke, attendance officer with Upper Valley Career Center; Carol Holmes, retired teacher from Greenville City Schools; Larry Holmes, finance executive with Fort Recovery Industries; Maverick Long, human resources with Agrana; Tom Martin, president of Sidney, Troy, and Piqua Body Carstar; Diane Ontrop, accounting with Emerson Climate Technologies; Mike Rosengarten, police captain with Sidney Police Department; Lesley Schweitzer, tax administrator with City of Sidney; Linda Searls, AVP loan processing manager with Greenville Federal; and Greg Zechar, funeral director/embalmer for Zechar-Bailey Funeral Homes.

Board members play an intricate role in ensuring the success of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s programs. The agency’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. By partnering with parents/guardians, volunteers, and others in the community, the agency is accountable for each child in their program achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors, and educational success.

“Having a strong board is an important part of the success of our Big Brothers Big Sisters programs. The knowledge, experience, and support they bring to the table is outstanding. I look to them on a regular basis for advice, outside feedback, and connections to grow the agency in many capacities. I am very fortunate to have such a wonderful group of volunteers to back me up in my role as director.” stated Executive Director, Jennifer Bruns.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. There are currently 22 children throughout Shelby and Darke County waiting to be matched with an adult mentor. If you would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer, or learn more about how you can empower the potential of our local community’s youth, please call (937) 492-7611, (937) 547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.