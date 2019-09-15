Wine & Paint helps DCP

GREENVILLE – Oakley Place, an Enlivant community, in cooperation with The Winery at Versailles, invites the public to a fund raiser for Darke County Park District.

According to Sandy Baker, community relations manager at Oakley Place, the “Wine and Paint event is designed to give back to our community, especially the Darke County Parks, who we hold dear because they bring our awareness to nature and improve our quality of life.”

Saturday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., the public is invited to come together for a guided painting session. They will be painting cardinals in birch trees. It will be held at The Winery at Versailles. The cost is $45 per person plus tax and includes your 11×13 canvas, supplies, and instruction, 10 pre-selected wines in a guided tasting, and logo glass to keep. Tickets must be purchased by making a reservation through the Winery at Versailles, (937) 526-3232.

A long standing member of the community, Oakley Place opened its doors in 1997 and has since been dedicated to providing assisted living services and care designed to give residents a supportive, vibrant environment where they will thrive in mind, body, and spirit.

For more information about Oakley Place or to schedule a visit, contact Community Relations Manager Sandy Baker at (937) 423-4597. Visit www.enlivant.com/communities/ohio/oakley-place-greenville to learn more or stop by 1275 Northview Drive in Greenville, Ohio anytime.