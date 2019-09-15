Pitsburg COB Bible study

PITSBURG – On Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Pitsburg Church of the Brethren, 8376 Pitsburg Laura Road, Arcanum (north edge of Pitsburg), will host a Bible study series on the book of Genesis.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18, they will begin the study on the book by Dennis Prager – Genesis, God, Creation and Destruction.

This book was written that all people might better come to understand God, creation, and how we relate with one another. The book allows attendees to question and doubt while searching purpose and for answers to life’s questions.

They invite the local community to join them in this study. It is designed to allow people to come and go – but is best understood if followed continuously. Join them and bring a friend. They have books to share and will get more as needed.