Great food at Prairie Days

GREENVILLE – What is everyone’s favorite part of a festival? That’s right, the food. Parking and admission to Prairie Days are free, so that gives families a few extra bucks to splurge on some pie and ice cream. From hamburgers to hot dogs, walking tacos to sloppy joes and sausages, there is sure to be a sandwich to satisfy everyone’s cravings. There will also be French fries, kettle corn, pork rinds, fresh fruit, cider slushies, and much more. Once again, most food available during the Prairie Days festival will be provided by local non-profit organizations, such as East Zion Community Church and Knights of Columbus #1779. While you’re filling your belly, you can also help out a good cause.

Don’t forget to wash all the food down with some old-fashioned sodas and top off the meal with a piece of the best pie in Darke County from their pie baking contest.

Bring your best apple, berry, peach, or other favorite pie on Saturday, Sept. 28 between 9:30-10 a.m. for their annual Prairie Days Pie Baking Contest. Entries are $2 per pie and best in show will win a cash prize. The festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon-5 p.m.

For more information, call the Nature Center at (937) 548-0165, or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.