One injured in two-alarm fire

GREENVILLE – At least one injury was reported Sunday evening as a result of a two-alarm structure fire that also took the lives of two family pets. At approximately 7:39 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue responded along with mutual aid from Greenville Township, Ansonia, New Madison, and Versailles Fire Departments, as well as officers to from the Greenville Police Department, to 101 Dover Street in regards to a structure fire with smoke and flames showing.

According to the Greenville Fire Department Assistant Chief Shannon Fritz, the fire is believed to have started as a result of an accidental grease fire in the kitchen of the residence. The fire did spread from the stove to nearby areas causing additional damage as well as resulting smoke and water damage. Assistant Chief Fritz added that the residents were alerted to the fire by working smoke detectors and were able to safely evacuate the residence. One injury was reported as a result of the fire. An adult female occupant of the house, whose name was not released, received burns to her arms and hands and was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare.

Mark Kohlhorst, a resident of the property, told Darke County Media that he and his girlfriend were home at the time the fire began. “We had just finished dinner and were settling in to watch television when the smoke alarms went off. I was able to see that the fire had started in the kitchen and I think it was a grease fire,” he stated. “We were able to get out, but it spread so quickly,” added Mr. Kohlhorst. “I know we saved at least one of our cats. But from what I understand two of our others have died.”

Two firefighters could be seen attempting to revive the two family pets as they were removed from the structure. Assistant Fire Chief Fritz was able to confirm that information stating that, “Two of the family’s cats were lost to the fire.”

The fire is believed to be accidental in nature, but will remain under investigation by the Greenville City Fire Department.

Firefighters work to save a family pet after a two-alarm fire. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Dover-Fire-3-web-1.jpg Firefighters work to save a family pet after a two-alarm fire. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com Five fire departments and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the scene on Dover Street in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Dover-Fire-2-web-1.jpg Five fire departments and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the scene on Dover Street in Greenville. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com