Driver hits two parked vehicles

GREENVILLE – A driver suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon as a result of a three-vehicle crash in which two parked vehicles were struck and damaged. At approximately 1:07 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to the 300 block of West Main Street in regards to a possible injury crash.

According to Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a red Ford Freestyle was traveling west on West Main Street when the driver of the vehicle failed to notice and yield to stopped traffic in an area of an ongoing city-wide improvement project. The Ford Freestyle swerved left of center to avoid the stopped traffic striking a Ritter Pipeline and Plumbing vehicle continuing on and coming to rest only after hitting a red GMC Envoy head-on. Both vehicles were parked at the time of the incident.

The female driver of the Ford Freestyle was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for her injuries. Contractors working within close proximity of the crash were able to escape the situation without injury.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.