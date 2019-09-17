UNION CITY, Ind. – Rick Derringer poses after signing mural by artist Pamela Bliss located on the north side of the Union City fire station. Derringer, a Union City native, performed at Artisan Crossing on Sept. 14.

UNION CITY, Ind. – Novah Mote of Union City go-go dances to Rick Derringer performing the 60’s classic “Hang on Sloopy” at the Union City Arts Festival.

UNION CITY, Ind. – Mason Abshear and Khalid Overall, actors from the Minnetrista Theatre, are shown during their performance at the Arts Depot during the Union City Arts Festival.