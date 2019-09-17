Hunter safety course

VERSAILLES – Versailles FFA will be teaming up with Pheasants Forever to conduct a Hunter Safety Certification Course on Oct. 19 at the North Star Community Center, 8 a.m. Before attending the four-hour class, children ages 11 and under need to register online at https://oh-web.s3licensing.com/Event. Prior to this event the online portion needs to be completed. There is a fee of $15 to enter online; however, the class in North Star is free.

Online completion forms will need to be presented at the class. There is a limit of 30 seats in the four-hour class and the class will be a refresher for the final test. Ages 10 and under will need an adult present. Youth ages 12 and up are certified after completing the online assessment without having to attend the certification class.

Refreshments and door prizes will be available. If you have any questions, call James McClurg, the instructor for the course, at 937-423-9115.