Brakes fail and cause crash

TWIN TOWNSHIP – A driver was able to avoid serious injury Tuesday morning after mechanical failure led to a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Arcanum.

At approximately 6:28 a.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 6800 block of Delisle Fourman Road in regards to the report of a possible accident with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black Ford Mustang was northbound on Delisle Fourman Road when, according to deputies, the vehicle experienced mechanical failure causing the brakes to fail. The Ford Mustang crossed over two lanes of travel on State Route 49 passing through heavy traffic. The vehicle continued off the right side of the roadway making contact with and damaging nearly 20 feet of a wooden privacy fence before coming to rest after colliding with a Chevrolet 3500 Tow Truck owned and operated by Hot Rod Garage and Towing.

The male driver of the Mustang was treated on the scene for minor injuries before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Equipment failure is believed to be the cause of an early morning crash. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_brakes-fail-web-1.jpg Equipment failure is believed to be the cause of an early morning crash. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com