Crash sends vehicle into building

GREENVILLE – An elderly driver was able to escape injury Tuesday afternoon after being involved in a three-vehicle crash that ended with a vehicle colliding into the front of the Second National Bank Loan Center. At approximately 1:19 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to 499 South Broadway in regards to a three-vehicle crash involving one vehicle into a building.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a white Buick Lucerne was traveling northbound on South Broadway when the driver attempted to turn right into a parking space striking a blue Toyota Sienna parked in a space to the left of the spot being pulled into. The driver of the Buick backed up and attempted a second time to pull into the unoccupied space when it struck a tan Chevrolet Impala parked to the right of the spot. The elderly male driver of the Buick then admitted to officers on the scene that he inadvertently pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake sending the vehicle over the curb and into a window of the Second National Bank Loan Center.

The driver of the Buick was examined on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. No injuries were reported by the occupants or employees of the building. Other than a window that was struck and broken in the crash, it is not believed the building suffered any further major structural damage.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_crash-into-snb-2-web.jpg The driver of this Buick Lucerne hit two parked vehicles before inadvertently hitting the gas and slamming into Second National Bank. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_crash-into-snb-1web.jpg The driver of this Buick Lucerne hit two parked vehicles before inadvertently hitting the gas and slamming into Second National Bank. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com