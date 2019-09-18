Winners of the best costume judging at the Greenville VFW’s Memory Lane Monday Dance, which was themed “At the Hop, were Diane Resor, on the left, and Verna Nicely. Both wore poodle skirts. Other participants had on various costumes taking people back to the 1950s/1960s era. And, the decorations even carried out the theme, with all kinds of 45 records hanging from the ceiling, a couple of model cars and other knickknacks from the era as well as the dining table at which the two women are seated. Resor is from Greenville and Nicely from Gettysburg.

Winners of the best costume judging at the Greenville VFW’s Memory Lane Monday Dance, which was themed “At the Hop, were Diane Resor, on the left, and Verna Nicely. Both wore poodle skirts. Other participants had on various costumes taking people back to the 1950s/1960s era. And, the decorations even carried out the theme, with all kinds of 45 records hanging from the ceiling, a couple of model cars and other knickknacks from the era as well as the dining table at which the two women are seated. Resor is from Greenville and Nicely from Gettysburg. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_SENIOR-COSTUME-WINNERS.jpg Winners of the best costume judging at the Greenville VFW’s Memory Lane Monday Dance, which was themed “At the Hop, were Diane Resor, on the left, and Verna Nicely. Both wore poodle skirts. Other participants had on various costumes taking people back to the 1950s/1960s era. And, the decorations even carried out the theme, with all kinds of 45 records hanging from the ceiling, a couple of model cars and other knickknacks from the era as well as the dining table at which the two women are seated. Resor is from Greenville and Nicely from Gettysburg.