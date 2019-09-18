City moves forward with splash pad

GREENVILLE – The City of Greenville is moving closer to building a splash pad at South Park. Earlier this summer, city council learned the city received a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Land & Conservation Fund approximately $273,000 with a match provided by the Wayne Hospital Foundation for $225,000. Safety Service Director Curt Garrison shared the city could save at least two percent on the price of the splash pad if it is ordered by Nov. 1.

According to Garrison, the city received several estimates with Vortex, who recently completed a splash pad in Springboro, offering an interactive splash pad for $253,584. That estimate came in $20,000 under the proposal from Game Time and $45,000 under Ventura’s proposal. Garrison said he is “happy” with his contact and the work Vortex put into their estimate.

The splash pad is expected to encompass a 90-foot diameter area and have three different sections appropriate for different age levels. “And they’re not intermingled,” said Garrison.

Garrison pointed out the splash pad will use a potable water system. “If we had a re-circulating system we would have to staff it with lifeguards; we would have to monitor the chemicals. With the potable system there are no chemicals to monitor.” He also explained the splash pad would operate off of two actuators. Each actuator controls a portion of the splash pad. The system will run for 15 minutes before the actuator will need to be pushed to restart the system.

The city can become a member of the National Purchasing Partner Co-Op and can make the purchase without going through the competitive bidding process. If purchased through the co-op, the city would receive a five percent discount in addition to the two percent discount if purchased prior to Nov. 1.

In addition to the splash pad, the city will also make improvements to the restroom facilities and revamp the parking lot.

Council encouraged Garrison to move forward with preparing the necessary legislation.

Garrison also shared the Planning & Zoning Commission is currently working to regulate donation bins in the retail area. There are several bins operated by a company that collects clothing that ultimately gives a donation to a charity. Most times, the donation does not go to a local charity. The issue with the bins is that they become a dumping ground for furniture and trash and the company doesn’t service the bin on a weekly basis. “The police department is trying to handle the issues as they arise, but as the person who made the complaint said, ‘this isn’t what we need our police department doing.’”

Although Garrison is not sure how the regulations will take shape, some of his suggestions included requiring a permit, instituting a fee for placement or completely eliminating the issue. He thinks it can be managed better by the property owner or the company placing the bins. Planning & Zoning hopes to have a recommendation to council in the near future.

Greenville residents can expect to see some changes to South Park beginning next spring. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_proposed-splash-padweb.jpg Greenville residents can expect to see some changes to South Park beginning next spring.

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.