BPL thanks sponsors

BRADFORD – Bradford Public Library says thank you to the many local businesses that sponsored their 2019 Summer Reading Program, “A Universe of Stories.” Financial support allowed the library to offer weekly movies, bring in amazing entertainers, hold enriching workshops and take a group of students to COSI in Columbus. The highlight of the summer program is the End of Summer Olympics held in the Y-Yard Park. Students who have met reading requirements have an afternoon of silly games and fun. They hold their Big Prize Drawing after the Olympics. This year, over 50 students went home with a great prize, thanks to the generous support of the sponsors.

Adult readers also enjoyed a cookout prior to their prize giveaway. This year 37 adults read throughout the summer and each went home with a prize.

The following businesses have partnered with the library to promote reading: Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, New Tech Plastics, CF Poeppelman, Production Paint, Dick Lavy Trucking, Greenville National Bank, Bradford Community Club, Covington Savings and Loan, Littman-Thomas Insurance, Marshall’s Shell Station and Subway Restaurant in Covington. They would also thank the Village of Bradford for the use of the park for their Olympic event, Bradford Community Club for volunteering at the Olympics and Bradford Schools for transportation your support in encouraging the students to participate.