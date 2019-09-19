COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will hold their next meeting on Monday, Oct. 14, 6:30–8 p.m. The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room, 809 West Main St., Coldwater. Josie Wendel, The One Legged Mommy, will be speaking at the October meeting.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In October, the group will be enjoying a wine tasting and a meal at the Winery at Versailles and will also be touring Tri Star and dining out at CJ Highmarks.

For information, call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. New members are always welcome.