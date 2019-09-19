GREENVILLE – In commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the 911 attack, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution thanked local first responders for serving our communities. In collaboration with Eikenberry’s IGA and McDonalds North, donuts and coffee were served on 9-11 at the Greenville City Fire Dept. We should never forget the victims and survivors, as well as the first responders and volunteers who risked their lives to save others on the fateful day of 9-11. For first responders, their dedication of duty to our communities extend to everyday and should be appreciated and recognized.

