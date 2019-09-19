Courthouse security to include 55 new cameras

DARKE COUNTY – As part of the courthouse security update project, 48 cameras will be installed inside the facility, with seven planned for the exterior.

The total cost of the project is $124,286.56.

On Wednesday, county commissioners approved a quote of $122,412.51 for the purchase and installation of the Axis multi-megapixel cameras, which will be purchased from Northwest Ohio Security Systems of Lima.

Commission approved another $1,874.05 to Secure Tech Systems Inc. of Irving, Texas for a Wave Plus Output Relay Expansion Board, including on-site set-up and training.

Chief Deputy Mark Whitaker was on hand Wednesday to present information concerning the purchase and installation of the cameras.

“We’re seeking to eliminate blind spots,” Whittaker said concerning the number of new cameras being installed. “We’ll be upgrading all areas,” of public access inside the courthouse.

Several areas in the courthouse currently are protected via cameras, while others are not, Whittaker said.

The cameras will have different functions, depending on their location.

The new cameras are tied in with the construction of the new rear entrance to the courthouse, which is being completed by Arcon Builders with Mote & Associates as the project’s architects.

Commissioner Mike Rhoades questioned Whittaker on when the cameras would be installed.

“Fairly soon,” Whittaker said, adding that the next step will be a meeting between Arcon Builders, Mote & Associates and Northwest Ohio Security Systems.

The security system, Whittaker said, also will include the installation of panic buttons, which will alert the county dispatch there is a problem at the courthouse.

Future plans, he said, call for a similar update at the county jail, which still uses an analog system.

Also this week, commissioners signed a notification stating State Route 118 will be the “anticipated travel route” for access to and from the proposed Golden Heritage Egg Farm in Allen Township.

Tom Menke of Menke Consulting told commissioners designating State Route 118 as the main access to the property is “a good win for everybody. There will be no impact on neighbors.”

According to the Ohio Revised Code, persons proposing a new or expanded major concentrated animal feeding facility to notify county commission and township officials of potential impacts to road infrastructure.

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at shartley@aimmediamidwest.com.

