UC Lions ready to grow

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club met Sept. 10 to start off a new Lions year. The meal for the evening, enjoyed by the members and one guest, was prepared by D’s Restaurant in Union City.

The program was introduced by the new Union City Lions President Ed Speight and presented by Jeff Manning from Manning Service Inc. in Saratoga, Ind. Jeff is the Lions Zone Chairman this year. Jeff let the club know that he was here to help in any way he could and to be their connection to District 25-D Governor Dan Wilcox.

Dan is a member of the Westfield, Ind., Lions Club. Jeff shared with how important it is for the clubs to grow. The district has set a goal for 100 new members this fall. If you are interested in becoming a Union City Lion and serving the community, please get in touch with any club member.