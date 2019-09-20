GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a Singles Dance on Saturday, Sept. 28, 8-11 p.m., at the VFW 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

Garrie Woolery & Backstage Pass will provide the music. This popular group from Connersville, Ind. plays classic rock, blues, southern rock, country and more for your dancing and listening pleasure.

The event is open to the public (singles 21 and older) and no membership is required. Admission is $7.

The kitchen will be closed and snacks are permitted. The VFW has cash bar – no carry-in drinks (VFW rule).

For more information, call/text Phyllis at (937) 901-3969.

Like the Darke County Singles Group on Facebook.