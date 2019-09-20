Barn Dance is Sept. 26

TROY – Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will host its 13th annual Barn Dance on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to this free community dance. It will be held on the Troy Rehab campus, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy.

Come and enjoy square dancers, country music, homemade bean soup and corn bread, BBQ sandwiches…and lots of fun. To RSVP, call Ru Stoltz at (937) 332-1069.

If you are interested in learning more about Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call (937) 335-7161.