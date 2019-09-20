Road work continues in county

DARKE COUNTY – The Ohio Department of Transportation will conduct road work on the following roadways in Darke County.

SR 118 between SR 49 and Russ Road, daily lane closures, through Oct. 31 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

SR 49 between Water Street and SR 118, daily lane closures through Oct. 31 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

North Broadway Street between W. Main Street and Magnolia Drive, daily lane through Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

US 127 between US 36 and SR 121, lane closures through Dec. 6. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Kruckeberg Road between SR 121 and Jaysville St. Johns Road, road closure through Dec. 6. The official detour is: SR 121 to Jaysville St. Johns Road.

SR 121 between Preble County Line and New Madison corporation limit, daily lane closures through Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 49 between Elroy Ansonia Road and SR 47, road closure Sept. 23–27. The official detour is: SR 118 to SR 47.

SR 503 between Hollansburg Arcanum Road and US 127, road closure Sept. 23-27. The official detour is: US 127 to SR 722 to SR 503.

SR 118 between Vernier Street and West High Street, road closure Sept. 30–Oct. 12. The official detour is: SR 49 to SR 47.