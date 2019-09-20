Medicare check up at VRHC

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invites the community to join Mary Leep-Pichert, OSHIIP Community Liaison, Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, for a free Medicare Check-Up on October 2 at 10-11 am in the Versailles Rehab TCU Lounge. Find out about recent changes to Medicare, how the October 15-December 7 Medicare Annual Coordinated Election Period can work for you, how to enroll for 2020 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare health plan, and if you qualify to Save an average of $4000 on your prescription drug costs. Stay informed. Stay healthy. Save money.

Seating is limited; reservations are needed. For more information or to RSVP, contact Casey Ellis at (937) 526-5570 or CEllis@VersaillesRehab.com.

If you are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call 937-526-5570.