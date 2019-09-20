Property dispute leads to injuries

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department is investigating an early-morning incident that resulted in a male subject being flown by CareFlight for injuries he received during a possible property dispute. At approximately 3:15 a.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department responded along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue and officers from the Greenville Police Department to the 700 block of East Main Street in reference to a possible structure fire involving a shed and a subject with severe burns.

Upon their arrival, authorities located a male subject in front of the residence, located at 712 East Main Street, with burns of an unknown nature to his body. According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a reported conflict over property took place at the rear of the residence between the injured male and an unknown subject. Officers stated that during the course of the conflict a white powdery substance is believed to have been thrown on the victim causing burns to his body. The unidentified male was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for non-life-threatening injuries before being transported to a landing zone at the Darke County Criminal Justice Center. He was then flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment and evaluation where his condition remains unknown at this time.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police and the Greenville City Fire Departments.

Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com